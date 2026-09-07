Tá-Há 20:102 يوم ينفخ في الصور ونحشر المجرمين يوميذ زرقا ١٠٢
Página 319 · Juz 16
يَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِۚ
وَنَحۡشُرُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
زُرۡقٗا
١٠٢
Ese día, cuando la trompeta sea soplada, reuniré a los culpables, y sus miradas estarán ensombrecidas.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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