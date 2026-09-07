Tá-Há 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١
Página 319 · Juz 16
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهِۖ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
حِمۡلٗا
١٠١
que cargará por toda la eternidad. ¡Qué pésima carga tendrán que soportar el Día de la Resurrección!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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