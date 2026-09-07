Tá-Há 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤
Página 319 · Juz 16
نَّحۡنُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
يَقُولُونَ
إِذۡ
يَقُولُ
أَمۡثَلُهُمۡ
طَرِيقَةً
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَوۡمٗا
١٠٤
Y otros, los más sensatos, dirán: “Solo permanecimos un día.” Bien sé lo que dicen.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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