An-Náyam 53:58 ليس لها من دون الله كاشفة ٥٨
Página 528 · Juz 27
لَيۡسَ
لَهَا
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
كَاشِفَةٌ
٥٨
pero nadie, salvo Dios, tiene conocimiento de cuándo ocurrirá.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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