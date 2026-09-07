An-Náyam 53:52 وقوم نوح من قبل انهم كانوا هم اظلم واطغى ٥٢
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وَقَوۡمَ
نُوحٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلُۖ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
هُمۡ
أَظۡلَمَ
وَأَطۡغَىٰ
٥٢
También lo hizo antes con el pueblo de Noé, pues ellos eran más injustos y transgresores.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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