An-Náyam 53:55 فباي الاء ربك تتمارى ٥٥
Página 528 · Juz 27
فَبِأَيِّ
ءَالَآءِ
رَبِّكَ
تَتَمَارَىٰ
٥٥
¿Cuál de las bendiciones de tu Señor pondrás en duda [oh, ser humano]?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants
Allah the Exalted said,
وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى
(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr…
Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants
Allah the Exalted said,
وَأَنَّ إِلَى…