An-Náyam 53:39 وان ليس للانسان الا ما سعى ٣٩
Página 527 · Juz 27
وَأَن
لَّيۡسَ
لِلۡإِنسَٰنِ
إِلَّا
مَا
سَعَىٰ
٣٩
que el ser humano no obtendrá sino el fruto de sus esfuerzos,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…