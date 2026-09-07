An-Náyam 53:56 هاذا نذير من النذر الاولى ٥٦
Página 528 · Juz 27
هَٰذَا
نَذِيرٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلنُّذُرِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰٓ
٥٦
Él es un Profeta[1] como los que lo precedieron. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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