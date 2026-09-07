An-Náyam 53:29 فاعرض عن من تولى عن ذكرنا ولم يرد الا الحياة الدنيا ٢٩
Página 527 · Juz 27
فَأَعۡرِضۡ
عَن
مَّن
تَوَلَّىٰ
عَن
ذِكۡرِنَا
وَلَمۡ
يُرِدۡ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةَ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
٢٩
Apártate de quienes rechazan Mi Mensaje y no desean sino [el materialismo de] la vida mundanal.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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