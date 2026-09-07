An-Náyam 53:28 وما لهم به من علم ان يتبعون الا الظن وان الظن لا يغني من الحق شييا ٢٨
Página 527 · Juz 27
وَمَا
لَهُم
بِهِۦ
مِنۡ
عِلۡمٍۖ
إِن
يَتَّبِعُونَ
إِلَّا
ٱلظَّنَّۖ
وَإِنَّ
ٱلظَّنَّ
لَا
يُغۡنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡحَقِّ
شَيۡـٔٗا
٢٨
sin tener ningún conocimiento sobre ello. Solo siguen conjeturas, pero las conjeturas carecen de valor frente a la Verdad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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