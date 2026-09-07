An-Náyam 53:21 الكم الذكر وله الانثى ٢١
Página 526 · Juz 27
أَلَكُمُ
ٱلذَّكَرُ
وَلَهُ
ٱلۡأُنثَىٰ
٢١
Para ustedes los hijos varones y para Dios las hijas mujeres.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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