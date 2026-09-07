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An-Náyam 53:21 الكم الذكر وله الانثى ٢١

Página 526 · Juz 27

أَلَكُمُ
ٱلذَّكَرُ
وَلَهُ
ٱلۡأُنثَىٰ
٢١
Para ustedes los hijos varones y para Dios las hijas mujeres.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Refuting Idolatry, Al-Lat and Al-`Uzza

Allah the Exalted rebukes the idolators for worshipping idols and taking rivals to Him. They built houses for their idols to resemble the Ka`bah built by Prophet Ibrahim, Allah's Khalil.

أَفَرَءَيْتُمُ اللَّـتَ

(Have you then considered Al-Lat,) Al-Lat was a wh

Refuting Idolatry, Al-Lat and Al-`Uzza

Allah the Exalted rebukes the idolators for worshipping idols and taking rivals to Him. They built houses for t

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Notes placeholders