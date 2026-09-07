An-Náyam 53:26 ۞ وكم من ملك في السماوات لا تغني شفاعتهم شييا الا من بعد ان ياذن الله لمن يشاء ويرضى ٢٦
Página 526 · Juz 27
۞ وَكَم
مِّن
مَّلَكٖ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
لَا
تُغۡنِي
شَفَٰعَتُهُمۡ
شَيۡـًٔا
إِلَّا
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
أَن
يَأۡذَنَ
ٱللَّهُ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُ
وَيَرۡضَىٰٓ
٢٦
¿Cuántos ángeles hay en los cielos cuya intercesión[1] no servirá de nada, salvo que Dios lo permita en favor de quien Él quiera y de quien esté complacido? 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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