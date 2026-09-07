An-Náyam 53:23 ان هي الا اسماء سميتموها انتم واباوكم ما انزل الله بها من سلطان ان يتبعون الا الظن وما تهوى الانفس ولقد جاءهم من ربهم الهدى ٢٣
Página 526 · Juz 27
إِنۡ
هِيَ
إِلَّآ
أَسۡمَآءٞ
سَمَّيۡتُمُوهَآ
أَنتُمۡ
وَءَابَآؤُكُم
مَّآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهَا
مِن
سُلۡطَٰنٍۚ
إِن
يَتَّبِعُونَ
إِلَّا
ٱلظَّنَّ
وَمَا
تَهۡوَى
ٱلۡأَنفُسُۖ
وَلَقَدۡ
جَآءَهُم
مِّن
رَّبِّهِمُ
ٱلۡهُدَىٰٓ
٢٣
[Esos tres ídolos] son solo nombres que ustedes y sus padres han inventado, porque Dios no les dio autoridad alguna para ello. [Los idólatras] solo siguen suposiciones impulsados por sus propias pasiones, a pesar de haberles llegado la guía de su Señor.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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