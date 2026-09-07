An-Náyam 53:32 الذين يجتنبون كباير الاثم والفواحش الا اللمم ان ربك واسع المغفرة هو اعلم بكم اذ انشاكم من الارض واذ انتم اجنة في بطون امهاتكم فلا تزكوا انفسكم هو اعلم بمن اتقى ٣٢
Página 527 · Juz 27
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَجۡتَنِبُونَ
كَبَٰٓئِرَ
ٱلۡإِثۡمِ
وَٱلۡفَوَٰحِشَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّمَمَۚ
إِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
وَٰسِعُ
ٱلۡمَغۡفِرَةِۚ
هُوَ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِكُمۡ
إِذۡ
أَنشَأَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَإِذۡ
أَنتُمۡ
أَجِنَّةٞ
فِي
بُطُونِ
أُمَّهَٰتِكُمۡۖ
فَلَا
تُزَكُّوٓاْ
أَنفُسَكُمۡۖ
هُوَ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَنِ
ٱتَّقَىٰٓ
٣٢
aquellos que evitan los pecados graves y las obscenidades, y no cometen más que faltas leves. Tu Señor es inmensamente indulgente. Él los conoce bien, ya que los creó de la tierra y luego hizo que fueran embriones en el vientre de sus madres. No se elogien a sí mismos, Él bien sabe quién es realmente piadoso.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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