An-Náyam 53:30 ذالك مبلغهم من العلم ان ربك هو اعلم بمن ضل عن سبيله وهو اعلم بمن اهتدى ٣٠
Página 527 · Juz 27
ذَٰلِكَ
مَبۡلَغُهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡعِلۡمِۚ
إِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
هُوَ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَن
ضَلَّ
عَن
سَبِيلِهِۦ
وَهُوَ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَنِ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
٣٠
Ese es el único conocimiento que les interesa alcanzar[1]. Tu Señor bien sabe quién se extravía de Su camino y quién se encamina. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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