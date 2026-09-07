An-Náyam 53:31 ولله ما في السماوات وما في الارض ليجزي الذين اساءوا بما عملوا ويجزي الذين احسنوا بالحسنى ٣١
Página 527 · Juz 27
وَلِلَّهِ
مَا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
لِيَجۡزِيَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أَسَٰٓـُٔواْ
بِمَا
عَمِلُواْ
وَيَجۡزِيَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أَحۡسَنُواْ
بِٱلۡحُسۡنَى
٣١
A Dios pertenece cuanto hay en los cielos y en la Tierra, y Él castigará a quienes obren el mal y retribuirá con una hermosa recompensa a los que hagan el bien,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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