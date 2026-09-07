Al-Qámar 54:30 فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ٣٠
Página 530 · Juz 27
فَكَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
٣٠
¡Y qué severos fueron Mi castigo y Mi advertencia!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
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