Al-Qámar 54:25 االقي الذكر عليه من بيننا بل هو كذاب اشر ٢٥
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أَءُلۡقِيَ
ٱلذِّكۡرُ
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنۢ
بَيۡنِنَا
بَلۡ
هُوَ
كَذَّابٌ
أَشِرٞ
٢٥
¿Por qué le habría sido concedido el Mensaje solo a él de entre todos nosotros? Es un mentiroso arrogante”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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