Al-Qámar 54:27 انا مرسلو الناقة فتنة لهم فارتقبهم واصطبر ٢٧
Página 529 · Juz 27
إِنَّا
مُرۡسِلُواْ
ٱلنَّاقَةِ
فِتۡنَةٗ
لَّهُمۡ
فَٱرۡتَقِبۡهُمۡ
وَٱصۡطَبِرۡ
٢٧
Les envié la camella[1] como una prueba: “Obsérvalos y ten paciencia[2], 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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