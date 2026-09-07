Al-Qámar 54:26 سيعلمون غدا من الكذاب الاشر ٢٦
Página 529 · Juz 27
سَيَعۡلَمُونَ
غَدٗا
مَّنِ
ٱلۡكَذَّابُ
ٱلۡأَشِرُ
٢٦
¡Pero ya sabrán mañana quién es el verdadero mentiroso arrogante!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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