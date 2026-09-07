Al-Qámar 54:24 فقالوا ابشرا منا واحدا نتبعه انا اذا لفي ضلال وسعر ٢٤
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فَقَالُوٓاْ
أَبَشَرٗا
مِّنَّا
وَٰحِدٗا
نَّتَّبِعُهُۥٓ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّفِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
وَسُعُرٍ
٢٤
Dijeron: “¿Acaso vamos a seguir a un ser humano igual a nosotros? Si lo hiciéramos, estaríamos extraviados y delirantes.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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