قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
ذَلُولٞ
تُثِيرُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَا
تَسۡقِي
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
مُسَلَّمَةٞ
لَّا
شِيَةَ
فِيهَاۚ
قَالُواْ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
جِئۡتَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
فَذَبَحُوهَا
وَمَا
كَادُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٧١
Dijo [Moisés]: “Él dice que debe ser una vaca que no haya sido utilizada para arar la tierra ni regar los cultivos, sana y sin manchas”. Dijeron: “Por fin has dicho la verdad”. Y la degollaron, aunque estuvieron a punto de no hacerlo.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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