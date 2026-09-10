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Al-Báqara 2:71 قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا ذلول تثير الارض ولا تسقي الحرث مسلمة لا شية فيها قالوا الان جيت بالحق فذبحوها وما كادوا يفعلون ٧١

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قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
ذَلُولٞ
تُثِيرُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَا
تَسۡقِي
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
مُسَلَّمَةٞ
لَّا
شِيَةَ
فِيهَاۚ
قَالُواْ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
جِئۡتَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
فَذَبَحُوهَا
وَمَا
كَادُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٧١
Dijo [Moisés]: “Él dice que debe ser una vaca que no haya sido utilizada para arar la tierra ni regar los cultivos, sana y sin manchas”. Dijeron: “Por fin has dicho la verdad”. Y la degollaron, aunque estuvieron a punto de no hacerlo.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and the many unnecessary questions they asked their Messengers. This is why when they were stubborn, Allah made the decisions difficult for them. Had the

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

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