قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
لَوۡنُهَاۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
صَفۡرَآءُ
فَاقِعٞ
لَّوۡنُهَا
تَسُرُّ
ٱلنَّٰظِرِينَ
٦٩
Dijeron: “Pide a tu Señor que nos indique de qué color es”. Dijo [Moisés]: “Él dice que es una vaca de color amarillo, intenso, que alegre a quienes la miren”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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