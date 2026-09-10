قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
Dijeron: “Pide a tu Señor que nos indique cómo es”. Dijo [Moisés]: “Dios dice que la vaca no debe ser vieja ni joven, sino de edad intermedia; cumplan con lo que se les ordena”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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