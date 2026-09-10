وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
Y [recuerden] cuando Moisés dijo a su pueblo: “Dios les ordena ofrendar una vaca”. Dijeron: “¿Acaso te burlas de nosotros?” Dijo [Moisés]: “¡Que Dios me proteja de contarme entre los ignorantes!”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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