قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
Dijeron: “Pide a tu Señor para que nos indique cómo es, porque todas las vacas nos parecen iguales; y si Dios quiere seremos de los que siguen la guía”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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