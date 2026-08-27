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Al-Mursalat 77:17 ثم نتبعهم الاخرين ١٧

Page 580 · Juz 29

ثُمَّ
نُتۡبِعُهُمُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِينَ
١٧
And We will make the later disbelievers follow them.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.

ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ

(So shall We make later generations t

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani

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