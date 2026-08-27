Al-Mursalat 77:16 الم نهلك الاولين ١٦
Page 580 · Juz 29
أَلَمۡ
نُهۡلِكِ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
١٦
Did We not destroy earlier disbelievers?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…