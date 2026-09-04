Al-Baqarah 2:77 اولا يعلمون ان الله يعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٧
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أَوَلَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٧
Do they not know that Allah is aware of what they conceal and what they reveal?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…