Al-Baqarah 2:76 واذا لقوا الذين امنوا قالوا امنا واذا خلا بعضهم الى بعض قالوا اتحدثونهم بما فتح الله عليكم ليحاجوكم به عند ربكم افلا تعقلون ٧٦
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وَإِذَا
لَقُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَإِذَا
خَلَا
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
بَعۡضٖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم
بِمَا
فَتَحَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
لِيُحَآجُّوكُم
بِهِۦ
عِندَ
رَبِّكُمۡۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٦
When they meet the believers they say, “We believe.” But in private they say ˹to each other˺, “Will you disclose to the believers the knowledge Allah has revealed to you,1 so that they may use it against you before your Lord? Do you not understand?”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
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