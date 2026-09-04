Al-Baqarah 2:61 واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نصبر على طعام واحد فادع لنا ربك يخرج لنا مما تنبت الارض من بقلها وقثايها وفومها وعدسها وبصلها قال اتستبدلون الذي هو ادنى بالذي هو خير اهبطوا مصرا فان لكم ما سالتم وضربت عليهم الذلة والمسكنة وباءوا بغضب من الله ذالك بانهم كانوا يكفرون بايات الله ويقتلون النبيين بغير الحق ذالك بما عصوا وكانوا يعتدون ٦١
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نَّصۡبِرَ
عَلَىٰ
طَعَامٖ
وَٰحِدٖ
فَٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُخۡرِجۡ
لَنَا
مِمَّا
تُنۢبِتُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
مِنۢ
بَقۡلِهَا
وَقِثَّآئِهَا
وَفُومِهَا
وَعَدَسِهَا
وَبَصَلِهَاۖ
قَالَ
أَتَسۡتَبۡدِلُونَ
ٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
أَدۡنَىٰ
بِٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
خَيۡرٌۚ
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
مِصۡرٗا
فَإِنَّ
لَكُم
مَّا
سَأَلۡتُمۡۗ
وَضُرِبَتۡ
عَلَيۡهِمُ
ٱلذِّلَّةُ
وَٱلۡمَسۡكَنَةُ
وَبَآءُو
بِغَضَبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
يَكۡفُرُونَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَيَقۡتُلُونَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ
بِغَيۡرِ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
بِمَا
عَصَواْ
وَّكَانُواْ
يَعۡتَدُونَ
٦١
And ˹remember˺ when you said, “O Moses! We cannot endure the same meal ˹every day˺. So ˹just˺ call upon your Lord on our behalf, He will bring forth for us some of what the earth produces of herbs, cucumbers, garlic, lentils, and onions.” Moses scolded ˹them˺, “Do you exchange what is better for what is worse? ˹You can˺ go down to any village and you will find what you have asked for.” They were stricken with disgrace and misery, and they invited the displeasure of Allah for rejecting Allah’s signs and unjustly killing the prophets. This is ˹a fair reward˺ for their disobedience and violations.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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