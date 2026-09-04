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Al-Baqarah 2:52 ثم عفونا عنكم من بعد ذالك لعلكم تشكرون ٥٢

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ثُمَّ
عَفَوۡنَا
عَنكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٥٢
Even then We ˹still˺ forgave you so perhaps you would be grateful.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after Musa went to the meeting place with his Lord at the end of that period which was forty days. These forty days were mentioned in Surat Al-A`raf, when

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after

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Notes placeholders