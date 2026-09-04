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Al-Baqarah 2:51 واذ واعدنا موسى اربعين ليلة ثم اتخذتم العجل من بعده وانتم ظالمون ٥١

Page 8 · Juz 1

وَإِذۡ
وَٰعَدۡنَا
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَرۡبَعِينَ
لَيۡلَةٗ
ثُمَّ
ٱتَّخَذۡتُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
وَأَنتُمۡ
ظَٰلِمُونَ
٥١
And ˹remember˺ when We appointed forty nights for Moses, then you worshipped the calf in his absence, acting wrongfully.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after Musa went to the meeting place with his Lord at the end of that period which was forty days. These forty days were mentioned in Surat Al-A`raf, when

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after

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Notes placeholders