Al-Baqarah 2:49 واذ نجيناكم من ال فرعون يسومونكم سوء العذاب يذبحون ابناءكم ويستحيون نساءكم وفي ذالكم بلاء من ربكم عظيم ٤٩
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وَإِذۡ
نَجَّيۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۡ
ءَالِ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
يَسُومُونَكُمۡ
سُوٓءَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
يُذَبِّحُونَ
أَبۡنَآءَكُمۡ
وَيَسۡتَحۡيُونَ
نِسَآءَكُمۡۚ
وَفِي
ذَٰلِكُم
بَلَآءٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
عَظِيمٞ
٤٩
˹Remember˺ how We delivered you from the people of Pharaoh, who afflicted you with dreadful torment, slaughtering your sons and keeping your women. That was a severe test from your Lord.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned
Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you
وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَـكُم مِّنْ ءَالِ فِرْعَوْنَ يَسُومُونَكُمْ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ
(And (remember) when We delivered you from Fir`awn's (Pharaoh) people, who were afflicting…
The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned
Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you
وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَ…