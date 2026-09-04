Al-Baqarah 2:48 واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها شفاعة ولا يوخذ منها عدل ولا هم ينصرون ٤٨
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وَٱتَّقُواْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
تَجۡزِي
نَفۡسٌ
عَن
نَّفۡسٖ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُقۡبَلُ
مِنۡهَا
شَفَٰعَةٞ
وَلَا
يُؤۡخَذُ
مِنۡهَا
عَدۡلٞ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
٤٨
Guard yourselves against the Day on which no soul will be of help to another. No intercession1 will be accepted, no ransom taken, and no help will be given.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will punish them with on the Day of Resurrection. He said,
وَاتَّقُواْ يَوْمًا
(And fear a Day) meaning, the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْ…
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will pun…