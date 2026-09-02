Al-Baqarah 2:31 وعلم ادم الاسماء كلها ثم عرضهم على الملايكة فقال انبيوني باسماء هاولاء ان كنتم صادقين ٣١
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وَعَلَّمَ
ءَادَمَ
ٱلۡأَسۡمَآءَ
كُلَّهَا
ثُمَّ
عَرَضَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
فَقَالَ
أَنۢبِـُٔونِي
بِأَسۡمَآءِ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٣١
He taught Adam the names of all things, then He presented them to the angels and said, “Tell Me the names of these, if what you say is true?”1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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