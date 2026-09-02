Al-Baqarah 2:30 واذ قال ربك للملايكة اني جاعل في الارض خليفة قالوا اتجعل فيها من يفسد فيها ويسفك الدماء ونحن نسبح بحمدك ونقدس لك قال اني اعلم ما لا تعلمون ٣٠
Page 6 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
رَبُّكَ
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
إِنِّي
جَاعِلٞ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
خَلِيفَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَجۡعَلُ
فِيهَا
مَن
يُفۡسِدُ
فِيهَا
وَيَسۡفِكُ
ٱلدِّمَآءَ
وَنَحۡنُ
نُسَبِّحُ
بِحَمۡدِكَ
وَنُقَدِّسُ
لَكَۖ
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٠
˹Remember˺ when your Lord said to the angels, “I am going to place a successive ˹human˺ authority on earth.” They asked ˹Allah˺, “Will You place in it someone who will spread corruption there and shed blood while we glorify Your praises and proclaim Your holiness?” Allah responded, “I know what you do not know.”1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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