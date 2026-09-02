Al-Baqarah 2:26 ۞ ان الله لا يستحيي ان يضرب مثلا ما بعوضة فما فوقها فاما الذين امنوا فيعلمون انه الحق من ربهم واما الذين كفروا فيقولون ماذا اراد الله بهاذا مثلا يضل به كثيرا ويهدي به كثيرا وما يضل به الا الفاسقين ٢٦
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۞ إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَسۡتَحۡيِۦٓ
أَن
يَضۡرِبَ
مَثَلٗا
مَّا
بَعُوضَةٗ
فَمَا
فَوۡقَهَاۚ
فَأَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
فَيَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّهُ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّهِمۡۖ
وَأَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
فَيَقُولُونَ
مَاذَآ
أَرَادَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهَٰذَا
مَثَلٗاۘ
يُضِلُّ
بِهِۦ
كَثِيرٗا
وَيَهۡدِي
بِهِۦ
كَثِيرٗاۚ
وَمَا
يُضِلُّ
بِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡفَٰسِقِينَ
٢٦
Surely Allah does not shy away from using the parable of a mosquito or what is even smaller. As for the believers, they know that it is the truth from their Lord. And as for the disbelievers, they argue, “What does Allah mean by such a parable?” Through this ˹test˺, He leaves many to stray, and guides many. And He leaves none to stray except the rebellious—
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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In his Tafsir, As-Suddi reported that Ibn `Abbas, Ibn Mas`ud, and some Companions said; "When Allah gave these two examples of the hypocrites" meaning Allah's statements,
مَثَلُهُمْ كَمَثَلِ الَّذِى اسْتَوْقَدَ نَاراً
(Their likeness is as the likeness of one who kindled a fire), and,
أَوْ كَصَيِّبٍ…
In his Tafsir, As-Suddi reported that Ibn `Abbas, Ibn Mas`ud, and some Companions said; "When Allah gave these two examples of the hypocrites" meaning…