Al-Baqarah 2:25 وبشر الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات ان لهم جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار كلما رزقوا منها من ثمرة رزقا قالوا هاذا الذي رزقنا من قبل واتوا به متشابها ولهم فيها ازواج مطهرة وهم فيها خالدون ٢٥
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وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
أَنَّ
لَهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
كُلَّمَا
رُزِقُواْ
مِنۡهَا
مِن
ثَمَرَةٖ
رِّزۡقٗا
قَالُواْ
هَٰذَا
ٱلَّذِي
رُزِقۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَأُتُواْ
بِهِۦ
مُتَشَٰبِهٗاۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
فِيهَآ
أَزۡوَٰجٞ
مُّطَهَّرَةٞۖ
وَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٢٥
Give good news ˹O Prophet˺ to those who believe and do good that they will have Gardens under which rivers flow. Whenever provided with fruit, they will say, “This is what we were given before,” for they will be served fruit that looks similar ˹but tastes different˺. They will have pure spouses,1 and they will be there forever.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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