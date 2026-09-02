Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
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أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
Or ˹those caught in˺ a rainstorm from the sky with darkness, thunder, and lightning. They press their fingers into their ears at the sound of every thunder-clap for fear of death. And Allah encompasses the disbelievers ˹by His might˺.
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