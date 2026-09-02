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Al-Baqarah 2:18 صم بكم عمي فهم لا يرجعون ١٨

Page 4 · Juz 1

صُمُّۢ
بُكۡمٌ
عُمۡيٞ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَرۡجِعُونَ
١٨
They are ˹wilfully˺ deaf, dumb, and blind, so they will never return ˹to the Right Path˺.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of a person who started a fire. When the fire was lit, and illumnitated the surrounding area, the person benefited from it and felt safe. Then the fire w

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of

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