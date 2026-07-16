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6:26
وهم ينهون عنه ويناون عنه وان يهلكون الا انفسهم وما يشعرون ٢٦
وَهُمْ يَنْهَوْنَ عَنْهُ وَيَنْـَٔوْنَ عَنْهُ ۖ وَإِن يُهْلِكُونَ إِلَّآ أَنفُسَهُمْ وَمَا يَشْعُرُونَ ٢٦

٢٦

They turn others away from the Prophet and distance themselves as well. They ruin none but themselves, yet they fail to perceive it.
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