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Translation
6:27
ولو ترى اذ وقفوا على النار فقالوا يا ليتنا نرد ولا نكذب بايات ربنا ونكون من المومنين ٢٧
وَلَوْ تَرَىٰٓ إِذْ وُقِفُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلنَّارِ فَقَالُوا۟ يَـٰلَيْتَنَا نُرَدُّ وَلَا نُكَذِّبَ بِـَٔايَـٰتِ رَبِّنَا وَنَكُونَ مِنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٢٧
وَلَوۡ
تَرَىٰٓ
إِذۡ
وُقِفُواْ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّارِ
فَقَالُواْ
يَٰلَيۡتَنَا
نُرَدُّ
وَلَا
نُكَذِّبَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
رَبِّنَا
وَنَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٢٧
If only you could see when they will be detained before the Fire! They will cry, “Oh! If only we could be sent back, we would never deny the signs of our Lord and we would ˹surely˺ be of the believers.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
6:27
ولو ترى اذ وقفوا على النار فقالوا يا ليتنا نرد ولا نكذب بايات ربنا ونكون من المومنين ٢٧
وَلَوْ تَرَىٰٓ إِذْ وُقِفُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلنَّارِ فَقَالُوا۟ يَـٰلَيْتَنَا نُرَدُّ وَلَا نُكَذِّبَ بِـَٔايَـٰتِ رَبِّنَا وَنَكُونَ مِنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٢٧
وَلَوۡ
تَرَىٰٓ
إِذۡ
وُقِفُواْ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّارِ
فَقَالُواْ
يَٰلَيۡتَنَا
نُرَدُّ
وَلَا
نُكَذِّبَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
رَبِّنَا
وَنَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٢٧
If only you could see when they will be detained before the Fire! They will cry, “Oh! If only we could be sent back, we would never deny the signs of our Lord and we would ˹surely˺ be of the believers.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections