Al-Baqarah 2:75 ۞ افتطمعون ان يومنوا لكم وقد كان فريق منهم يسمعون كلام الله ثم يحرفونه من بعد ما عقلوه وهم يعلمون ٧٥
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۞ أَفَتَطۡمَعُونَ
أَن
يُؤۡمِنُواْ
لَكُمۡ
وَقَدۡ
كَانَ
فَرِيقٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يَسۡمَعُونَ
كَلَٰمَ
ٱللَّهِ
ثُمَّ
يُحَرِّفُونَهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
عَقَلُوهُ
وَهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٧٥
你们还企图他们会为你们的劝化而信道吗？他们当中有一派人，曾听到真主的言语，他们既了解之後，便明知故犯地加以篡改。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…