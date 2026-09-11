Al-Baqarah 2:74 ثم قست قلوبكم من بعد ذالك فهي كالحجارة او اشد قسوة وان من الحجارة لما يتفجر منه الانهار وان منها لما يشقق فيخرج منه الماء وان منها لما يهبط من خشية الله وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ٧٤
页 11 · 卷 1
ثُمَّ
قَسَتۡ
قُلُوبُكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
فَهِيَ
كَٱلۡحِجَارَةِ
أَوۡ
أَشَدُّ
قَسۡوَةٗۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحِجَارَةِ
لَمَا
يَتَفَجَّرُ
مِنۡهُ
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنۡهَا
لَمَا
يَشَّقَّقُ
فَيَخۡرُجُ
مِنۡهُ
ٱلۡمَآءُۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنۡهَا
لَمَا
يَهۡبِطُ
مِنۡ
خَشۡيَةِ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٧٤
此後，你们的心变硬了，变得像石头一样，或比石头还硬。有些石头，河水从其中涌出；有些石头，自己破裂，而水泉从其中流出；有些石头为惧怕真主而坠落。真主绝不忽视你们的行为。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Harshness of the Jews
Allah criticized the Children of Israel because they witnessed the tremendous signs and the Ayat of Allah, including bringing the dead back to life, yet,
ثُمَّ قَسَتْ قُلُوبُكُمْ مِّن بَعْدِ ذلِكَ
(Then after that your hearts were hardened).
So their hearts were like stones…
The Harshness of the Jews
Allah criticized the Children of Israel because they witnessed the tremendous signs and the Ayat of Allah, including bringin…