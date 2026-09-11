Al-Baqarah 2:78 ومنهم اميون لا يعلمون الكتاب الا اماني وان هم الا يظنون ٧٨
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وَمِنۡهُمۡ
أُمِّيُّونَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
إِلَّآ
أَمَانِيَّ
وَإِنۡ
هُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَظُنُّونَ
٧٨
他们中有些文盲，不知经典，只知妄言，他们专事猜测。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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