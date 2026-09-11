Al-Baqarah 2:76 واذا لقوا الذين امنوا قالوا امنا واذا خلا بعضهم الى بعض قالوا اتحدثونهم بما فتح الله عليكم ليحاجوكم به عند ربكم افلا تعقلون ٧٦
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وَإِذَا
لَقُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَإِذَا
خَلَا
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
بَعۡضٖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم
بِمَا
فَتَحَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
لِيُحَآجُّوكُم
بِهِۦ
عِندَ
رَبِّكُمۡۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٦
他们遇见信士们，就说：我们已信道了。他们彼此私下聚会的时候，他们却说：你们把真主所启示你们的告诉他们，使他们将来得在主那里据此与你们争论吗？难道你们不了解吗？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…