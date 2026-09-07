قُلۡ
مَآ
أَسۡـَٔلُكُمۡ
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنۡ
أَجۡرٖ
وَمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُتَكَلِّفِينَ
٨٦
你说：我不为传达使命而向你们索取任何报酬，我不是造谣的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
وَمَآ أَنَآ مِنَ الْمُتَكَلِّفِينَ
(nor am I one of the Mutakallifin.) means, `and I do not add anything to that which Allah has told me. Whatever I am commanded to do, I do it, and I do not add anything or take anything away. By doing this I am seeking the Face of Allah and the Hereafter.' Sufyan At…
وَمَآ أَنَآ مِنَ الْمُتَكَلِّفِينَ
(nor am I one of the Mutakallifin.) means, `and I do not add anything to that which Allah has told me. Whatever I am…