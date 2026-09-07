قَالَ
فَٱخۡرُجۡ
مِنۡهَا
فَإِنَّكَ
رَجِيمٞ
٧٧
主说：你从乐园中出去吧！你确是被放逐的，
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and here. Before creating Adam, peace be upon him, Allah told the angels that He was going to create a human being from sounding clay of altered smooth bl…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and…