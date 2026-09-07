وَإِنَّ
عَلَيۡكَ
لَعۡنَتِيٓ
إِلَىٰ
يَوۡمِ
ٱلدِّينِ
٧٨
你必遭我的弃绝，直到报应日。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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